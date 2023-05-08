WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The annual Waterford Canal Festival is returning on May 21 and 22! The festival, hosted by the Waterford Canal and Towpath Society and the Village of Waterford, marks the opening of the NYS canal season.

Visitors can stroll along the canal, join tours, see the locks in operation, and explore the history of Waterford. Festivalgoers can also walk around the vendors and enjoy delicious food while listening to live music.

There will also be a bike safety rodeo, a canal trail bike ride, a fishing clinic, and boat rides. Children can get their faces painted and play in the bounce houses.

The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Visitors can either park at 1 Tugboat Alley or try and find parking north of Broad St. Visitors can also take the CDTA bus route 923 to Broad Street. Bus riders can exit the bus anywhere along Broad Street and walk south to the Erie Canal.