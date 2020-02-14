Breaking News
“Do Not Drink” Advisory Lifted for SUNY New Paltz Water System

Waterford breaks ground on new fire station project

Saratoga County
WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The village of Waterford and the Governor’s Office of Storm Recovery will break ground Friday on a new consolidated fire station.

At over 15,000 square feet, the $7 million facility will act as a centralized command post during and after emergencies.

The mayor, fire chief, and other state and village officials will break ground at 11 a.m. on 8th Street behind Joseph L. Geiger Memorial Park.

