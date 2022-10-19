SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — DPW Commissioner Jason Golub announced a water infrastructure improvement project is underway. The project aims to replace the 24-inch water valves that were originally installed in the 1930s.

The work will take place on the city’s largest water mains at North Broadway and First Street. The project involves removing and replacing two 24-inch water valves that were found to be inoperable and inhibiting the flow of water through the pipe. The broken valves also prohibited the utility crews to control flow in case of an emergency or routine maintenance.

DPW Commissioner Golub and DPW Utilities Department staff with one of the replacement valves on North Broadway

Golub comments, “Investment into our water infrastructure is a priority and this project provides DPW with much needed control of water through a crucial water main that connects the water treatment plant with the reservoir. These are the types of repairs that are needed so that a long-term plan can be developed to ensure Saratoga Springs has the quantity and quality of water it needs for years to come.”

Water service disruption is not anticipated by the city’s engineering staff during the project however, residents can contact DPW dispatch should they experience any issues during the construction. The project should be completed by Thursday, October 27.