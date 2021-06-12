Unsafe Carlton Road in Clifton Park closed by damage, empty cavities

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Following a Friday water main break, Carlton Road in Clifton Park is still closed. Town officials say it’s going to remain that way, for now. They say it’s not safe for vehicles or pedestrians because there are large empty cavities beneath it.
The closure on Carlton Road is between Van Patten Drive and Kinns Road. Access to local homes on the street is available, but not through the bridge arch. Officials say the break was in the center of the road under the stone arch bridge. They did not share when they’re predicting the road will reopen.
In a Saturday update, Clifton Park Highway Superintendent Dahn Bull said the road was significantly damaged by crews who restored water service overnight. The town Water Authority and Highway Department worked throughout the night and into the early morning to repair the ruptured 12-inch water main.
The break, extensive erosion of the road base, and downslope conditions caused widespread damage, including the area under the train overpass. Over 150 feet of Carlton Road is completely destabilized, reportedly requiring it to be fully rebuilt from subbase to the final top course.
Those crews are still working to reconstruct and reopen the busy road. Because Carlton Road is a main thoroughfare, the Highway Department wants to restore access as soon as possible.
