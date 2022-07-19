MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Repairs have been completed after a water main break in Mechanicville shut down water to the entire city Monday afternoon. The break was first reported around 4 p.m. Monday, on North 4th Avenue. Crews had to shut off one of the city’s main water valves in order to relieve water pressure, so that they could find the break.

According to the Mechanicville Police Department, repairs were completed and service was restored to the city just before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. Crews worked throughout the night to complete the work.

A boil water advisory has been issued until further notice. Before consuming any water from the local supply, city residents should boil it first, since it may be unsafe to consume.