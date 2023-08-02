SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Whitney Draw took place Wednesday morning at Saratoga Race Course, starting at 11. The Whitney will be run on August 5 at the Saratoga Race Course.

The draw results were:

1- Zandon (9-2)/ Trainer: Chad Brown / Jockey: Joel Rosario

2- Charge It (5-1)/ Trainer: Todd Pletcher / Jockey: John Velazquez

3- Giant Game (20-1)/ Trainer: Dale Romans / Jockey: Luis Saez

4- Last Samurai (15-1)/ Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas / Jockey: Flavien Prat

5- White Abrarrio (6-1) / Trainer: Richard E. Dutrow, Jr. / Jockey: Irad Ortiz, Jr.

6- Cody’s Wish (1-2) / Trainer William Mott / Jockey: Junior Alvarado

According to NYRA, the Whitney was first run in 1928 and is named for the Whitney family. NYRA states that Whitney-owned horses have won every major race in the United States, including multiple wins at the Kentucky Derby, the Preakness Stakes, and the Belmont Stakes.

Last year, “Life is Good” was the winner with a time of 1:48.97, with trainer Todd A. Pletcher, and jockey Irad Ortiz, Jr.