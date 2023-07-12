CORINTH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A reminder of how strong the river currents can be right now with the rising water levels. Two pontoon boats swept down the Hudson River and over the dam in Corinth on Tuesday night.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of the boats floating down river, still attached to a dock. Deputies were able to contact the owner who told them a fallen tree knocked them loose.

The Corinth Fire Department was called in for assistance. Unfortunately, due to the heavy currents, Chief Andy Kelley said there wasn’t much they could do. He said that, at one point, the boats were swirling around in circles before ultimately going over the edge of the dam.

This is the same area of the Hudson in Corinth where a family was rescued last month while paddle boarding. The currents swelled at that time, too, though not as intense as the past few days. Kelley said they have put out messaging to the residents to avoid swimming and boating in the area until the waters calm down.