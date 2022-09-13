SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) will continue its WAMC@SPAC series with “BAM! And Then It Hit Me with Karen Brooks Hopkins” on Thursday, September 29 at 6 p.m. in the Nancy DiCresce Room at the Pines@SPAC facility. Author and President Emerita of the Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) Karen Brooks Hopkins will be sitting down with WAMC’s Joe Donahue to discuss her new memoir “BAM! And Then It Hit Me,” which details Hopkins’ time at BAM.

The discussion will delve into the topics of leadership, innovation, urban revitalization, and stories about artists and icons who’ve inspired Hopkins throughout her career. A book signing will be held following the conversation.

“We are so proud to be presenting Karen Hopkins at SPAC,” said Elizabeth Sobol, the President and CEO of SPAC. “She has been a powerhouse and an icon in the industry, someone who was instrumental in the evolution of the Brooklyn Academy of Music into one of the most important presenting and producing organizations in the world. BAM’s fierce commitment to contemporary artists and new work made Brooklyn a magnet for anyone who cared about the arts.”

Hopkins was awarded the highest honor given to artists and arts organizations by the U.S. government, the National Medal of the Arts, on behalf of BAM by President Obama in 2014. Hopkins has worked for 36 years at BAM, serving as its president for 16.