SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Slate Valley Museum will be visiting for a special program “Architectural tour of Saratoga State Park: The 1930s Grandeur of the State Spa and Reservation.” The walking tour highlights the history of Saratoga State Park, its renowned springs, and how it was built.

In the 30s, the Saratoga Spa and Reservation created a world-renowned spa treatment with facilities to match what was found in Europe, using the water that ran naturally from springs in the area. With many creative minds on this project, the Saratoga Spa State Park was formed.

The tour, traveling both by car and walking, will focus on three buildings designed and built during the Great Depression: the Bottling Plant (now the Saratoga Auto Museum); The Gideon Putnam; and the Recreation Unit/Victoria Pool area (now Restaurant(s). Extensive use of slate from the Slate Valley was used during the construction of the buildings.

The walking tour is open to the public and begins at 10:30 a.m. at the State Park on October 15 and will end around 1:15 p.m. The cost per person is $20, and $15 for museum members. Pre-registration is required and detailed instructions on how to attend will be given upon reservation. To register and for more information on the museum visit the Slate Valley Museum website.