CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Waite Road between Routes 146 and 146A will be closed intermittently on Thursday, September 14. Highway Superintendent Dahn Bull says the closures will allow for the replacement of a large cross-road culbert.

The Clifton Park Highway Department will have detours available for commuter traffic. Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes via the Traffic Circle at Route 146 and Route 146A, or Blue Barns Road, to Ashdown Road and Route 146A.

The closures are expected to run from 8:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Motorists are asked to practice increased caution while driving in the area.