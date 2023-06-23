SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After shots rang out one early Sunday morning late last year near Caroline Street, the Saratoga City Council has been discussing ways to reduce gun violence. A Vermont deputy, who was charged with attempted murder after that shootout, appeared in court Friday.

In November, Rutland County Sheriff’s Deputy Vito Caselnova was off-duty when he was in an altercation with three men from Utica before the shooting occurred. Friday, he sat in court while the judge issued new dates to accept and reject filings of motions and set the decision and order by the court to be issued on July 28.

Caselnova’s pretrial hearing is on August 17, and he has an October 2 trial date. Seven months after the incident, the Saratoga City Council is discussing revisions to a proposed ordinance that would reduce gun violence.

Mayor Ron Kim says gun violence hasn’t been looked at since the 1970s, and a new resolution is needed.

“There is no reason that somebody should be carrying a gun or any weapon on Caroline Street at 2 o’clock in the morning,” Kim said.

On Tuesday, the council discussed a proposed ordinance that addresses being intoxicated by drugs or alcohol while armed but opted not to vote on it.

“Saratoga is a safe city but we are a part of America,” Kim said.

Instead, they’re taking what the Mayor says are good ideas in the original proposal and adding to them. That would include a penalty for each bullet fired — ranging from $250 to $2,000 — and a broader statute regarding being armed in sensitive areas.

The more comprehensive proposal will be considered the second week of July.