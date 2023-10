BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 28-year-old man will serve 14 years in prison for trying to force a teenager to have sex with him. William Maguire, of Voorheesville, was sentenced on Thursday.

Maguire pleaded guilty in July to attempted rape in the first degree and attempted criminal sexual act in the first degree. The incident took place in January in the town of Providence.

Maguire was also sentenced to 15 years of probation.