REXFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Vischer Ferry Volunteer Fire Company is mourning the tragic loss of Ladies Auxiliary member Michele Heffern, who died after a hit-and-run crash in Clifton Park Thursday afternoon. The driver who hit Heffern is still on the run.

In a Facebook post early Friday morning, the fire company said, “heaven has gained another angel…her light will continue to shine and warm the hearts of her family and all those that knew her now and into the future.”

Police said Heffern was struck by a green Dodge Ram pick-up truck at about 2:15 p.m. on Vischer Ferry Road. The driver of the truck, who police think could be a white man in his 50s or 60s, sped off.

The truck is said to be older, and it should have damage to the front passenger side, according to police. It was last seen traveling on Vischer Ferry Road in the area of Ray Road.

“Michele, your task is complete; a job well done,” said the Facebook post. “The bell has tolled three times calling you home to rest in peace in the comforting arms of the almighty chief. You now reside in the celestial home of honor reserved for those who have devoted their lives to serving and helping others.”

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives are standing by at (518) 885-6761.