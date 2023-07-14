SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Auto Museum is moving into a new lane. They’re opening a new simulator for members to come test out what it feels like to be a real race car driver.

The Saratoga Auto Museum is transforming its former orientation theater into a racing room and simulator.

“We were graciously given a grant for roughly $20,000 to buy the simulator, so no expense was spared,” Saratoga Auto Museum Media Director Zach Skowronek said.

The machine puts you in a virtual race car and allows the driver to experience real life tracks from Formula 1 and Nascar.

“It gives you an immersive experience that you can’t just get from a controller or a keyboard. This simulator allows you to feel motion,” Skowronek explained. “Whether you’re taking a turn going over a bump, the wheel gives feedback so it actually makes it harder to turn and stuff like that actually puts you more in the experience than a controller or keyboard would.”

“One of the main goals of the racing room is to drive in a whole new generation of visitors here to the auto museum, hoping people come from the “Bond in Motion” exhibit and then walk on in to the racing room where they can test out the brand new simulator.”

“What we like about this room is it’s going to allow us to keep things fresh, bring people in on a consistent basis,” Skowronek said.

Surrounding the simulator will be an exhibit that pays homage to auto racing’s greatest legends locally and internationally. To use the simulator, museum members can sign up for a time slot online. Skowronek said they hope to have it ready for use by mid-summer, and once it gets the green light, members will literally be off to the races.

“We’re excited about this room because we’re going to be holding monthly competitions and time trials, so you’ll even be able to have your name up on the wall if you have the best lap time.”