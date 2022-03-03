SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A vigil was held in Saratoga Springs Thursday night to show the city stands with Ukraine. People spoke out against Russia’s unprovoked attacks on a sovereign nation as a war crime and crimes against humanity.

Organizers also collected what they called “envelopes of hope” for Ukrainian refugees. More than 1 million people have now fled to neighboring countries.

The notes of support, with $20 inside, will be hand delivered by a Saratoga resident headed to the Polish Ukrainian border to aid refugees.