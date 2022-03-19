HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Halfmoon Fire Department Officials confirmed to NEWS10 Saturday that a truck caught on fire on Route 9 in Halfmoon around 1 p.m. The truck was located in the southbound lane going towards Latham, just before the intersection of Crescent Road.

Video provided by Michael Litz Jr.

There are no reported injuries from the fire. The cause of this incident is still under investigation, and the Halfmoon Fire Department could not provide any further details at this time.

If you have any pictures or videos from this fire, please send them to news@news10.com. Stick with NEWS10 for updates on the situation.