Victorian Streetwalk returning for weekend-long event in Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 35th annual Victorian Streetwalk is returning to Saratoga Springs in December. Instead of a one-night event, the Saratoga Springs Downtown Business Association has extended the Streetwalk to a weekend-long event from December 2 to December 5.

The weekend begins with the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony on December 2 at 6 p.m., when Santa

Claus will light the downtown holiday tree. The tree lighting ceremony will be live streamed on Facebook.

The rest of the weekend will include entertainment and strolling performers throughout the Saratoga Springs downtown area. You can visit the Saratoga Springs Downtown Business Association website for a full performance schedule.

The Salvation Army will also be offering hot chocolate from the parking lot at the Spa City Motor Lodge throughout the weekend. On December 5, shoppers are invited to bring their holiday gifts to the Arcade Building at 376 Broadway from noon to 4 p.m. where volunteers from The Charlton School will wrap presents.

Attendees can also participate in a scavenger hunt. Fifteen downtown store-front windows will showcase Resin Plaques created by the students from The Charlton School. Participants who complete the hunt will be entered to win a prize package. You can visit the business association website to download the Scavenger Hunt sheet. Completed sheets should be returned to Caroline & Main by 5 p.m. on December 5.

You can visit the Saratoga Springs Downtown Business Association website for a full schedule of Victorian Streetwalk Weekend events.