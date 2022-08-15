WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office has named the victim of a fatal motorcycle in Wilton on August 12. The motorcyclist has been identified as Jeffrey Leighton, 31, of Gansevoort.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash on State Route 9 around 8:55 a.m. on Friday. The crash involved a car and a motorcycle. Leighton was transported to Saratoga Hospital where he later died.

The crash is being investigated by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Wilton Fire and Wilton EMS.