SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday, veterans and their families can enjoy a free Italian meal at The American Legion of Saratoga at 34 West Avenue in Saratoga Springs. Reservations are required as space is limited.

The free meals have been made possible by The American Legion Adirondack Post 70, Therapeutic Horses of Saratoga, Rosina Food Products, and The Bread Basket Bakery. Meals are expertly crafted by Rosina Food Products and are complimented by a salad and dessert platter from The Bread Basket Bakery.

“We are immensely grateful for the dedication and sacrifice of our veterans, and we are excited to partner with the American Legion Adirondack Post 70, Rosina Food Products, and The Bread Basket Bakery to offer them a warm and delicious Italian meal as a gesture of our appreciation,” said Megan Koloskie, Development Manager of Therapeutic Horses of Saratoga. “We hope this event will bring our community together to celebrate and honor the heroes who have served our nation.”

The meals are available from 5 to 7 p.m. Click here to register.