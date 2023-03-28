SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The indictment for Rutland County Sheriff’s Deputy Vito Caselnova—who was involved in the Nov. 20, 2022, shooting in downtown Saratoga Springs—was unsealed on Tuesday. The many charges against Caselnova include attempted murder.

Saratoga DA recently defended her silence on pending cases, including the November shooting. Heggen told NEWS10 that before the information was leaked about the shooting, she had asked the mayor and commissioner to remain silent before their initial press conference. “It was 10 hours after the incident had occurred. It was a situation where the crime scene was still being processed.”

Heggen’s temporary gag order barred city officials—namely Montagnino and Mayor Ron Kim—from speaking publicly about the shooting, which took place on Broadway on a busy bar night. Montagnino and Kim repeatedly said they were not trying to jeopardize the investigation, only hoping to appear transparent to quell any misinformation.

The gag order was dropped in December. Last month, the three officers who were part of the shootout—as well as other members of the department—received subpoenas to testify in front of a grand jury.

Charges