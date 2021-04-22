UPDATE: DOT begins fixing Sitterly Road overpass; traffic to be diverted in the meantime

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) has completed assessing the damage to the Sitterly Road overpass on the Adirondack Northway.

Given the extensive structural damage to the bridge, on April 24, NYSDOT will begin removing the segment of the bridge that carries Sitterly Road over the southbound lanes of the Northway in order to facilitate the safe restoration of three lanes of travel.

This work will require the closure of the southbound Northway between Exit 9 and Exit 8A from 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 24, through noon Sunday, April 25, weather permitting. The southbound Exit 9 on-ramps in Clifton Park will also be closed during these hours.

During the closure, southbound Northway traffic will be detoured at Exit 9 for eastbound Route 146. From there, the detour will direct drivers to southbound U.S. Route 9 and then to westbound Grooms Road (Saratoga County Route 91) where drivers can re-enter the southbound Northway.

A temporary bridge will be installed over the southbound lanes at a later date. In the meantime, Sitterly Road will remain closed to traffic and motorists should continue to follow the existing posted detour.