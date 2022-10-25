SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Throughout October, the Saratoga Department of Finance has been holding several public workshops and hearings to amend the 2023 comprehensive budget. Each workshop will offer time for general discussion after the departments are finished, as well as a public comment period at the start. The remainder of the upcoming schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, October 26

At 4 p.m. Mayor’s Department, Department of Civil Service, and the Capital Budget. This workshop was originally scheduled for the 24, but was rescheduled.

Friday, October 28

At 3 p.m. Department of Public Safety (II)

Tuesday, November 1

At 6:90 p.m. Public Hearing #2

The workshops and public hearing will be held at the City Council Room.