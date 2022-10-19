Edgeless pickleball paddles maximize the playing surface area, but they don’t have the rubber edge that protects them if they are dropped.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Recreation Common Services will be offering upcoming pickleball workshops. There will be beginner, advanced beginner, and intermediate-level workshops held on Tuesday, November 1, and Wednesday, November 2. Early registration for the workshops ends on October 24, and fees will increase by $25 after that date. All attendees must register in advance, must be 18 years old to attend, and are reminded to bring their paddles, sneakers, and water. Workshops will be held at the Recreation Center’s East Side Pickleball courts.

Beginner-level workshops will be held on November 1 from 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., and again on November 2 from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Beginner-level workshops are for players new to the game. Attendees will be taught the basics of the game, including scoring, positioning, and strategy, as well as techniques such as volleys, dink shots, and other instructional tips.

Advanced beginner workshops will be held on November 1 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m., and again on November 2 from 1:45 p.m. – 3:45 p.m. This workshop is held for players who have prior experience with the game. On top of proper technique, other tips for improving positioning, serve, and return, as well as strategy for doubles match play will be offered as well.

The intermediate-level workshop will be held on November 2 from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. This workshop is for experienced players looking to take their game to the next level. Details of the soft game will be broken down into steps, focusing on short and long dink hits, volley and serve returns, as well as third drop shots.