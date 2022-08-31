SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Universal Preservation Hall (UPH) has announced its upcoming shows starting in January 2023. The lineup consists of vocalists, comedians, salsa, jazz, and more.

The first round of shows at UPH for the beginning of 2023 has been announced. Tickets are available at the Proctors box office or by phone call (518) 346-6204 Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The UPH website will have tickets available starting Tuesday, September 6. In October, the Proctors box office will extend its hours to include Saturdays. Groups of 10 or more can get their tickets by calling 518-382-3884, ext. 139.

Show Schedule

Kronos Quartet: 7 p.m. on Sunday, January 29, Great Hall at UPH

7 p.m. on Sunday, January 29, Great Hall at UPH Jessica Vosk: 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 18, Great Hall at UPH

7:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 18, Great Hall at UPH Jazz at Lincoln Center presents: Songs We Love: 5 p.m. on Sunday, February 26, Great Hall at UPH

on Sunday, February 26, Great Hall at UPH JazzReach Presents ‘She Said / She Says’ Featuring Metta Quintet : 8 p.m. on Friday, March 10, Great Hall at UPH

: 8 p.m. on Friday, March 10, Great Hall at UPH Irish Hooley with the Screaming Orphans: 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, Great Hall at UPH

7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, Great Hall at UPH Salsa Night with Tiempo Libre : 8 p.m. on Friday, March 24, Great Hall at UPH

: 8 p.m. on Friday, March 24, Great Hall at UPH Bobby Collins: 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, Great Hall at UPH

7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, Great Hall at UPH Monterey Jazz Festival: 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, Great Hall at UPH

8 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, Great Hall at UPH Isaac Mizrahi: 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 21, Great Hall at UPH

7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 21, Great Hall at UPH Mystic Bowie Talking Dreads: 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, Great Hall at UPH

7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, Great Hall at UPH Eric Carle: From Head to Toe: 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26, Great Hall at UPH

6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26, Great Hall at UPH God is a Scottish Drag Queen: 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 28, Great Hall at UPH

7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 28, Great Hall at UPH Misty Blues: 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, Great Hall at UPH

8 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, Great Hall at UPH Connie Han: 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, Great Hall at UPH

COVID-19 protocols as of April 7 allow masks to be optional and vaccination is not required.