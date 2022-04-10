BURNT HILLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Sunday, Reverend Holly Nye of the Burnt Hills United Methodist Church hosted an outdoor prayer service for peace and unity that brought together Catholic, Episcopal, and Lutheran churches as well. Rev. Nye connected the Palm Sunday message in her church to the ongoing crisis overseas.

Students from Burnt Hills Ballston Lake High school also joined with community members for the prayer service and performed a Ukrainian folk song they learned in just one week. Their teacher Anya Zaderej, who organized the program was born in Ukraine.

Zaderej still has many family members in Ukraine, some of whom are sheltering refugees who are displaced by the ongoing war. More than 150 people filed the church, and $3,000 was raised to help refugees from Ukraine.

Monetary donations are still being accepted and appreciated. Officials said checks can be made payable to Ukrainian American Cultural Center (UACC), with the memo line: Ukrainian Refugee Fund.