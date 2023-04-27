SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Union Avenue westbound in Saratoga Springs will be closed on Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Following the closures, westbound Union Avenue will reopen to one lane.

The project will enhance pedestrian and bicyclist safety along Union Avenue by adding a new sidewalk and bike lanes. Union Avenue will also be resurfaced.

Motorists will be able to take a detour to northbound Henning Road, westbound Lake Ave (State Route 29), then southbound East Avenue to reconnect to Union Avenue. Eastbound Union Avenue remains open with one lane.