SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two students in the Schuylerville Central School District are playing a part in the Ukrainian relief efforts.

Abigail and Michael Becker were born in Ukraine but later moved to Schuylerville. They still have family living in Ukraine.

The siblings organized a humanitarian aid drive at their school. They collected food, medical supplies, and other necessities this week. The donations were brought to St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church in Watervliet to be sent overseas.