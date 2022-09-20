SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Broadway star Beth Leavel will perform her new show, “It’s Not About Me,” at The Mansion of Saratoga on Thursday, September 22 at 8 p.m. The two-time Tony Award Winner recently starred as Miranda Priestly in the new musical adaptation of “The Devil Wears Prada,” which featured music by Elton John. She’s won two Tony Awards, for “The Prom,” and “The Drowsy Chaperone,” respectively.

“It’s Not About Me” is a celebration of Leavel’s long and storied career as one of Broadway’s biggest, belting-est divas. The show will highlight her favorite roles, ones she still wishes to play, and ones that got away.

“In this show, as in all her performances, as one suspects in life, Beth Leavel holds nothing back,” said Jeffrey Wodicka, owner of The Mansion of Saratoga. “And get the story across, every story she has come to tell, is what she does, and that is why she is the star that she is.”

Tickets for the event start at $50, and can be purchased at the Saratoga Mansion website. This will be the final performance in the 2022 season for the 801 Cabaret series at The Mansion of Saratoga.