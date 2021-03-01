Two month long Malta Works $20.21 Campaign launches

Saratoga County

MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Prosperity Partnership unveiled on Monday the MaltaWorks $20.21 Campaign. The Campaign is in partnership with the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Malta Economic Development Committee.

Because of a grant awarded to the Saratoga County Prosperity Partnership from the Globalfoundries and Town of Malta Foundation, small businesses will be getting an added boost between March 1 and May 2. Consumers that spend at least $20.21 can enter to win weekly gift certificate giveaways and a $500 grand prize.

This promotion is expected to help small businesses in the Town of Malta after dealing with the economic impacts of COVID-19 for the past year.

Customers participating in the MaltaWorks $20.21 program can enter to win weekly giveaways by spending at least $20.21 at a small business in the Town of Malta. Then, they email a copy of their receipt to info@saratoga.org.

Each week, MaltaWorks $20.21 will randomly choose the winners of a $100 and $50 gift certificates. At the end of nine weeks, all participants will be entered into a drawing to win the grand prize of a $500 gift certificate to a business of their choice in the Town of Malta. Week 1 will kick off with a chance to win a $100 gift certificate to Lake Ridge Restaurant or a $50 gift certificate to Malta Farm & Garden. 

Malta businesses, residents, and community organizations can support the MaltaWorks $20.21 effort by visiting the MaltaWorks website. On the website, they will find promotional posters to print and share on social media with the #Maltaworks hashtag.

