Two arrested in Milton after domestic dispute

MILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Jan. 4 at about 10:30 p.m., the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office responded to 218 Stone Church Road in Milton for a domestic incident involving a knife. After an investigation, no primary physical aggressor could be identified. Both parties were arrested making serious allegations against each other.

Samantha Hawk, 23, of Cohoes was arrested for Criminal Mischief (Class E felony), Menacing (Class A misdemeanor), and Assault in the Third Degree.

Stephen McCarey, 28, of Ballston Spa was arrested for Strangulation (Class D felony) and Assault in the Third Degree (Class A misdemeanor).

Both subjects were virtually arraigned and released on their own recognizance.