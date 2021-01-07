Two arrested in Milton after domestic dispute

Saratoga County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Jan. 4 at about 10:30 p.m., the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office responded to 218 Stone Church Road in Milton for a domestic incident involving a knife. After an investigation, no primary physical aggressor could be identified. Both parties were arrested making serious allegations against each other.

Samantha Hawk, 23, of Cohoes was arrested for Criminal Mischief (Class E felony), Menacing (Class A misdemeanor), and Assault in the Third Degree.

Stephen McCarey, 28, of Ballston Spa was arrested for Strangulation (Class D felony) and Assault in the Third Degree (Class A misdemeanor).

Both subjects were virtually arraigned and released on their own recognizance.

LATEST STORIES

Follow NEWS10

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report