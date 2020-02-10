Two arrested after weekend road rage in Saratoga County

HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two men have been arrested following a road rage incident in Saratoga County over the weekend.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a fight on Ushers Road in Halfmoon late Friday night after they say Jason Palmieri intentionally hit another car while driving drunk.

They say he then hit someone in that car with a golf club.

James Lafrank, a passenger in the other car, got out and hit Palmieri.

Both men are facing assault charges.

