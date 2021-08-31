Tuesday vigil planned honoring Darryl Mount

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Advocates are holding a vigil on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in Congress Park to honor Darryl Mount on the anniversary of his death.

Saratoga Black Lives Matter (BLM), MLK Saratoga, and Capital District Democratic Socialists of America are commemorating Mount’s life. They say they’re also demanding justice for his deadly encounter with the Saratoga Springs Police Department.

Mount, then 21, died on Aug. 31, 2013, after a nine-month-long coma following a police chase that ended in a construction zone. Officers allege Mount fell from scaffolding, fatally injuring himself. Mount’s family and community activists, however, still dispute that official version of events eight years later.

They say that Mount, who was biracial, was chased into the alley by officers after an alleged domestic dispute on Caroline Street. They say that Mount’s family believes his life-threatening injuries were the result of a physical assault at the hands of police.

Dr. Cyril Wecht, a forensic pathologist hired by the family, reportedly concluded that Mount’s injuries were consistent with “trauma sustained from direct assault, i.e., a beating” rather than a fall.

BLM says the city should launch an independent investigation into the case while implementing a civilian review board to build trust, accountability, and transparency between the police and the community.

