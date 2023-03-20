SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Farmers Market is hosting an International Flavor Fest at the Wilton Mall food court on Saturday, March 25. Visitors can pick up a passport and collect stamps from market vendors to win a prize.

There will be food from across the globe including Caribbean cuisine featuring meat dishes prepared with a variety of spice rubs and marinades, and curries and samosa from Asia. There will also be delicious desserts traditional to Central and Eastern Europe such as frgál cakes, apple strudels, and apple sharlotkas.

The World Awareness Children’s Museum will be in attendance as special guests and have a fun paper fortune cookie activity for children. The festival runs from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.