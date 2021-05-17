Truck crashes into Halfmoon bakery storefront

HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Before 11 a.m. on Monday, the Saratoga County sheriff’s office received a report of a crash into a building. They say a truck hit J&S Watkins bakery on Route 9 in Halfmoon.

The 2017 Chevrolet pick-up truck was heading east on Halfmoon Crossing when the driver ran “a steady red light,” according to police investigators. The truck continued into and through the Watkins Plaza parking lot and ultimately collided with the dessert shop storefront.

Emergency medical services brought the driver to Ellis Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have not yet released his name, the cause of death, or a specific cause of the accident.

Police say that no other injuries were reported, and an investigation by the Sheriff’s Collision Reconstruction Unit is active and ongoing.