TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy Police Department has released new information about the civilian death under investigation by the Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation. The individual who passed away in the custody of Troy Police has been identified as Woody Smith, 48, of Troy.

Initial reports indicate that Officers Richard Romero and Joseph Gomes responded to a report of an active trespass complaint on October 13. The officers saw Smith leaving the home through a first-floor window and placed him in handcuffs. Police say Smith was positioned on his side on the ground.

Smith then began to show signs of medical distress. The handcuffs were removed, and medical aid and Narcan were provided. Smith was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say that during the incident, a department-issued taser was displayed. The taser was not fired or deployed and was returned to its holster shortly after being displayed.

The Troy Police Department will continue to coordinate any release of information with the Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation.