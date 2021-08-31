Troy man who crashed into fence gets weapons charges after chase, police say

Saratoga County
Posted: / Updated:

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of David Morris, 21, of Troy for several weapons charges after a traffic stop.

At about 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, a patrolling deputy reports seeing a 2005 Ford Freestyle SUV committing several traffic infractions. The deputy tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver—now identified as Morris—would not pull over.

Instead, a short pursuit began, before abruptly ending when Morris reportedly crashed into a fence near the intersection of Rock and Maple Streets. He was arrested, while his two passengers reportedly fled on foot and were not caught.

Police say they found cocaine in the car and a 9-millimeter pistol that violates state law due to Morris’ previous criminal convictions. Now, he faces the following charges:

  • Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon
  • Criminal possession of a firearm
  • Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
  • Third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle

