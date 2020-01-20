Troy Children’s Chorus perform special MLK Day arrangement

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Troy Children’s Chorus (TCC) performed a special arrangement at the Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library.

Founded in 2010, the TCC performed “Peace and Wonder,” a selection of diverse songs representing many styles of music from cultures around the world.

The choir is under the direction of Kristen Witham.

The community chorus is open to all children in the Capital District who “love to sing.” For more information, including membership details, visit their website.