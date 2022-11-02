MOREAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troopers stopped a car on Main Street in Moreau on Saturday, after the driver allegedly broke several vehicle and traffic laws. While speaking with the officer who pulled him over, Jeremy M. Jock, 37, of Queensbury, used a fake name, police said.

According to police, Linda L. Marshall, 52, of Lake George, was in the passenger seat. Marshall was wanted for failing to appear in Moreau Town Court on September 14.

Marshall was arrested on the active warrant at the scene. When she was cuffed, officers allegedly found a glass pipe on her with drug residue in it.

Jock drove off, police said. He was tracked down and arrested on October 31, on Indiana Avenue in Queensbury.

Charges for Marshall:

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Third-degree bail jumping

Charges for Jock:

Second-degree criminal impersonation

Third-degree identity theft

Both were taken to the State Police barracks in Wilton for processing. Marshall was arraigned at the Corinth Town Court remanded to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility in lieu of $10,000 cash, $20,000 bond, or $100,000 partially secured bond. Jock was released on an appearance ticket returnable to Moreau Town Court on November 16.