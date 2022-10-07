SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga Springs Downtown Business Association (DBA) announces the Fall Festival taking place on October 22 from noon to 4 p.m. Following the daytime festival will be a movie screening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The event features trick-or-treating through lovely downtown Saratoga Springs, a Pumpkin Roll down Caroline Street, face painting, balloon twisting, live entertainment, musicians, a scavenger hunt, and “read alouds,” in front of the Saratoga Springs Public Library. New this year, the Saratoga DBA will be showing a classic Halloween movie at the City Center Parking Garage from 6 to 8 p.m.

Downtown Saratoga businesses better get ready for an influx of costumed-draped kids trick-or-treating through downtown. At the start of the event, the Rotary Club will begin the Pumpkin Roll down Caroline with pumpkins donated by Sunnyside Gardens. Kids will begin at the top of Caroline and “roll,” or more so play pinball with their pumpkins as hay bales from Vincek Farm are placed throughout the street. At the end of the “roll” kids will win either a Free Cone Coupon from Ben and Jerry’s or a Free Game of Bowling from Saratoga Strike Zone.

Schedule

From noon to 4 p.m.

Trick-or-Treating at participating businesses throughout downtown

Social Media Costume Contest. Share a photo of yourself on social media. Use the

Hashtag #DBAFallFest2022 to enter for a chance to win a special prize.

Traveling Entertainment: Hoola Hoopers, Magician, Balloon Twisters

Face Painting on Maple Avenue near Walt & Whitman Brewing

Kettle Corn at Spa City Motor Lodge

Live Entertainment Spa City Motor Lodge

Star Radio & Prize Wheel, Finger Paint

Fly 92.3 and B 95.5

Noon to 3 p.m. – Pumpkin Roll on Caroline Street

At the top of Caroline Street and Broadway, participants are welcome to grab a pumpkin from one of our volunteers from the Rotary Club of Saratoga Springs. At the bottom of Caroline and Maple, participants can pick up their prizes.

1 p.m. to 2 p.m. – Read Aloud at Saratoga Springs Public Library Patio

On the patio of the Saratoga Springs Public Library, Children’s authors will read from their captivating books to provide a break from the higher-energy activities of the weekend. This activity is thanks to the DBA’s partnership with the Saratoga Book Fest and Friends of the Saratoga Public Library. For more information on Book Fest activities also happening on October 22 go to the Saratoga Book Festival website.

2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Graphic Novel Workshop at Northshire Bookstore

Ira Marcks is a cartoonist living in Upstate New York with his wife, two cats, a dog, and lots of books he’s been meaning to read. Shark Summer is his debut graphic novel. Reserve a space on the SBF registration page.

3:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. – Side Walk Parade at Hamlet & Ghost

Come all ghoul and goblin-clad kiddos for this year’s Side Walk Parade. Participants will line up at Hamlet and Ghost. Volunteers will then lead the festive crew up Caroline Street, turn left on Broadway, and head to Congress Park.

6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. – Outdoor Movie Showing at City Center Parking Garage

The Saratoga DBA will be showing a classic Halloween movie at the City Center Parking Garage from 6 to 8 p.m. Enter at 38 High Rock Avenue, the ground floor of the parking garage. Saratoga DBA recommends dressing warm and bringing chairs and blankets.

President of the Saratoga DBA Deann Devitt states, “Fall is a festive and fun time of year for people of all ages. The DBA is thrilled to bring Fall Festival back to its old format of trick-or-treating and entertainment downtown. A fan favorite, pumpkin rolling, has certainly been missed, and is guaranteed to be a hit with the younger crowd.”

The scavenger hunt welcomes folks to search a variety of downtown shops for pumpkins decorated with scenes of historic Saratoga Landmarks, painted by local artist Cathi Anne Cameron. If you find all 10 pumpkins (which will be visible from the outdoors) and identify the stores where you find them, you could win a prize! The two-week scavenger hunt will begin Saturday, October 15, and end Monday, October 30. For additional information on the Fall Festival visit the Saratoga DBA website.