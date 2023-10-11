SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The annual Fall Festival is returning to downtown Saratoga Springs on October 21. The event runs from noon to 3 p.m. with festivities on Caroline Street, extending out on Maple Ave and Putnam Streets.

Visitors are encouraged to dress up in costume and trick-or-treat at participating businesses throughout downtown. The Rotary Club of Saratoga Springs will also hold a Pumpkin Roll on Caroline Street. Pumpkins for the activity were donated by Sunnyside Gardens.

Other fun activities include face painting, balloon twisters, a petting zoo, and the Great Saratoga Pumpkin Hunt. The scavenger hunt runs from October 13 to 31. Participants will have to search for 10 pumpkins decorated with scenes of historic Saratoga landmarks.

The pumpkins will be visible from the outside of participating stores. Scavenger hunt participants are asked to pick up a participation form at Impressions, Darkhorse, and Menges & Curtis or online at saratogaspringsdowntown.com. Forms must be dropped off by 5 p.m. on October 31 at either Impressions, Dark Horse or Menges & Curtis to be entered to win a $100 Saratoga Springs DBA Gift Certificate. The winner will be announced on November 1st.

The full schedule for the Fall Festival is below. Schedules are subject to change.

10:00 a.m. — “Howling Halloween” Dog Event – Saratoga Farmers Market – 112 High Rock Ave

12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. — Downtown Saratoga

Trick-or-Treating at participating businesses throughout downtown

At the top of Caroline Street and Broadway, participants are welcome to grab a pumpkin from one of our volunteers from the Rotary Club of Saratoga Springs. At the bottom of Caroline and Maple, participants can pick up their prizes.

Petting Zoo – 2 ponies to give rides; pet baby goats, chicks and bunnies

Live Entertainment, Road Soda Pop 12-3 p.m. & Kids Peace Band (to perform approx. 1:15 p.m.)

Traveling Entertainment: Sparkles the Juggler and Balloon Twisters – Mr. Twisty & Balloon Buddies

Face Painting on Maple Avenue near Walt & Whitman Brewing & on Caroline St

Sean “The Prankster Magician” & Crazy Christine – Menges & Curtis

Kettle Corn – Pura Vida Kettle Corn

Twin Leaf Farms (maple cotton candy, maple syrup, and maple lollipops)

Chalk Art For Kids – (located at The City Center near the main parking garage entrance)

The Dance Lab – interactive dance workshops

On The Spot Photo – Caroline St – receive a free photo magnet

Free Pumpkin Balloons at Paper Dolls – 454 Broadway (1st 100 kids)

Book Signing with local author Elizabeth Macy, and her pup Lucky from the Lucky’s Adventures Series – In front of Crafters Gallery

12:30 p.m. – Library/ 1:30 p.m. – Flat Rock Park (By City Center Parking Garage)/ 3:00 p.m. – Caroline Street — Witch Walk Dance Instruction

Trick-or-treating will be available at the following locations: