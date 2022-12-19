SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This year’s guest lecturer at an annual public Skidmore event is an artist whose connection to childhood interests never left the work he excels in today. He works in comic book panels, superhero characters, and hand-crafted toys – all from the world of his inner mind. Trenton Doyle Hancock is coming to Saratoga.

Hancock is the guest lecturer for Skidmore College’s sixth-annual Winter/Miller Lecture, set for 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, 2023. The visit is open to the public, and free for all. He will speak at the college’s Tang Museum.

Hancock’s work spans paint, comic book paneling, sculpture and many more forms. His semi-fictional, semi-autobiographical work depicts his alter ego, “Torpedo Boy,” a superhero who protects the world of the “Mounds,” creatures made up of creative thoughts and ideas, from the creatures of the underworld. His influences range from R. Crumb to Hieronymus Bosch.

“I was first introduced to Hancock’s work through his 2019 exhibition at MASS MoCA titled ‘Mind of the Mound: Critical Mass,’” said 2023 Skidmore student Naima L. Nigh, who has organized this year’s lecture as the 2022-23 Eleanor Linder Winter ’43 Endowed Intern. “This exhibition opened my mind to the process of modern myth-making. I was fascinated with Hancock’s technical ability and creativity, as well as the ways in which his work wrestles with existential questions about the nature of humanity and the balance between good and evil. I am thrilled to have the opportunity and privilege to invite such an important artist to speak at the Tang.”

In addition to MASS MoCa, Hancock’s work has appeared at the Whitney Biennial Exhibition; the Contemporary Arts Museum in Houston, Texas; the Institute for Contemporary Art at the University of Pennsylvania, and many others. Hancock grew up in Paris, Texas.

The Winter/Miller Lecture is an annual event made possible through a financial gift from the family of Eleanor Linder Winter, a longtime benefactor and supporter of the Tang Teaching Museum. The museum’s Winter Gallery is named in her honor.