Around 9 a.m. on December 28, Saratoga Sheriff responded to a call for a fall from a tree involving a tree service worker. Police report the worker fell at a site on Mt. McGregor Road in Wilton. An investigation found the 57-year-old-man from Providence had fallen about 30 feet to the ground from a tree and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police explain identification of the victim and associated company is being withheld at this time

pending notification of next of kin.