SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Travers poster artist Greg Montgomery will be in Saratoga Springs Friday night for an annual poster signing. The signing will be at Impressions of Saratoga, located at 368 Broadway from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Montgomery studied serigraphy at the College of St. Rose and received formal art training at the University of New Mexico, studying painting and lithography. The Washington D.C. native has traveled to every continent except for Antarctica.

Montgomery’s Travers Stakes race series posters are the longest series by a single artist for a single event in racing history. This year, the poster is titled Glory Road.

“One of the most distinctive aspects of the historic Saratoga Race Course is its marvelous trees,” said Montgomery in a statement. “Everywhere you look, beautiful trees shade the barns, the paddock, and picnic areas. During the hot summer days of the meet the trees are a godsend for horses and race fans alike.”