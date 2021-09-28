Training incident causes HAZMAT situation in Moreau

Saratoga County
Posted: / Updated:

MOREAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Town of Moreau officials are speaking with the Department of Correctional Services after a tear gas training incident turned into a HAZMAT situation.

Town Supervisor Todd Kusnierz said officials were told about the activity on Old Saratoga Road after neighbors complained about an odor in the area. The weather caused the tear gas used at the closed Mount McGregor Correctional Facility to come down on Old Saratoga Road.

There was a drone being used as well.

The county issued a reverse 911 notice for people to stay in their homes and close their windows.

Kusnierz said he is going to speak with state officials about communicating when a future training is taking place so neighbors are aware.

More from NEWS10

More from News10

Follow us on social media

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19