Training incident causes HAZMAT situation in Moreau

MOREAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Town of Moreau officials are speaking with the Department of Correctional Services after a tear gas training incident turned into a HAZMAT situation.

Town Supervisor Todd Kusnierz said officials were told about the activity on Old Saratoga Road after neighbors complained about an odor in the area. The weather caused the tear gas used at the closed Mount McGregor Correctional Facility to come down on Old Saratoga Road.

There was a drone being used as well.

The county issued a reverse 911 notice for people to stay in their homes and close their windows.

Kusnierz said he is going to speak with state officials about communicating when a future training is taking place so neighbors are aware.