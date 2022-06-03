SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany Symphony Orchestra will return to Hudson Crossing Park to perform a free community concert on Saturday, June 11, at 7:30 p.m. Part of the American Music Festival Series, Trailblaze NY celebrates the completion of New York State’s Empire State Trail- 750 miles of cycling, walking, and hiking trails alongside the state’s most significant waterways.

The festival offers a full day of activities for all ages, starting at 7 a.m. with a bird walk led by a guide by the Grassland Bird Trust and culminating with the Symphony performance at 7:30 p.m. With plenty to learn, do, and experience in and around the Schuylerville area, visitors can spend the day taking a ride along the Champlain Canal with Mohawk Maiden Cruises, try their hand at playing the ukelele or djembe drum with Rural Soul Music Studio, explore the historic Marshall House and Schuyler House, join a National Park Ranger for a talk about Hudson Crossing’s famed “Bridge of Boats” site, take a walk along the original Champlain Canal towpath with a local historian, and more.

The concert, which kicks off with opening act Wa Lika Band at 6 p.m. and leads to the Symphony performance at 7:30 p.m., will take place in the Hudson Crossing Park field with plenty of space to spread a blanket, enjoy food and drink from on-site vendors, and experience world-class music in a beautiful outdoor setting. The Symphony’s program will include Akuma Itoh: Endangered Species, Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring, Viet Cuong: Re(new)al for Percussion Quartet and Orchestra, as well as popular favorites by John Williams, John Philip Sousa, and a folk song sing-a-long!

Parking will be available at Hudson Crossing Park, with overflow parking at the Saratoga Town Hall (12 Spring Street, Schuylerville) and the Schuylerville School (14 Spring Street, Schuylerville). A shuttle generously donated by Durrin Transport will be available at the Schuylerville School parking lot from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and will return to the school after the performance.