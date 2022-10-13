SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hudson Crossing Park and Schuylerville Public Library host a Jack-O-Lantern Walk and Halloween Person and Pet Costume Parade on Sunday October 30 at Hudson Crossing Park.

Lit Jack-O-Lanterns will line Hudson Crossing Park’s Sensory Trail, leading visitors along the river trail for a Halloween twilight adventure from 5-7 p.m. Younger visitors can also enjoy a Story Walk™ and story time at 4:30 p.m. sponsored by the Schuylerville Public Library, and all ages are invited to take part with or without a four-legged friend in the Person & Pet Costume Parade at 5 p.m.

Guests are encouraged to bring pre-carved Jack-O-Lanterns from home and drop them off at the pavilion starting at 4 p.m. or place them along the Sensory Trail to the Dix Bridge. Guests are asked to take their pumpkins home at the end of the night or pick them up Halloween Morning. Jack-O-Lanterns must be lit with battery operated candles or glowsticks.

The suggested donation of $5 per person for the trail walk is gratefully accepted. In-person carving is $10/pumpkin, and all supplies provided. Hudson Crossing Park is located on County Road 42, Schuylerville.