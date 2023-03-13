HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Town of Halfmoon Highway Department has issued a traffic alert for a part of Sitterly Road in Halfmoon. Traffic delays are expected near the new Summit at Halfmoon project starting March 29.

Crews will be conducting sanitary sewer work and water service work during standard work hours until April 14. The Highway Department said there will be a single-lane closure and traffic delays are expected.

Vehicle message boards will be put up in the area beginning March 22. Drivers should adject their travel schedules to account for the anticipated traffic delays.