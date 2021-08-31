Trader Joe’s Store opening in Halfmoon

HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, September 8, a Trader Joe’s will open in Halfmoon, on 3 Halfmoon Crossing near the Clifton Park border.

Before doors open at 8 a.m., there will be a brief, ceremonial ribbon-cutting. Store Captain Thomas Witte—a 20-year veteran of the company—and the Halfmoon Trader Joe’s Crew will be on hand to welcome customers to their new neighborhood store, and the celebration will continue throughout the day.

The approximately 12,500 square-foot store will feature colorful artwork that pays tribute to area landmarks and local lore, including the Twin Bridges, Saratoga County’s famed apple orchards, and various wildlife native to the shores of the Mohawk and Hudson Rivers.

More than 80% of the Crew Members hired at the Halfmoon store are from the neighborhood, with hiring efforts are still underway. Anyone interested in applying can visit Trader Joe’s website for more information.