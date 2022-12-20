WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Capital Region Toys for Tots is seeking toy donations with only five days left until Christmas. Specifically, the organization says they are severely down on toys for boys and girls ages 11 and up.

The organization is asking anyone out who is finishing up their holiday shopping to consider picking up any of the following items to potentially donate:

basketballs, soccer balls, footballs

sports equipment

board games

craft kits

makeup kits

nail kits

science kits

puzzles

model Lego sets

speakers

spa sets

bikes, helmets

magic kits

Anyone looking to donate for a child in need can drop off their items at 315 Middletown Road, Waterford, N.Y.