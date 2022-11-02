CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Toys for Toga 10th annual troy drive kicked off in Clifton Park at Druthers Brewing Company on Wednesday. Toys for Toga is one of the area’s largest fundraisers for Toys for Tots.

The fundraiser runs through Dec. 4. The public is asked to donate a new, unwrapped toy at any of the 70 participating businesses. Those who would like to donate but are unable to drop off a toy can make a monetary donation on the Toys for Toga GoFundMe page or through a link on Facebook.

Donors to the GoFundMe will automatically be entered into weekly prize giveaways throughout the month of November. Prizes include UAlbany and Siena basketball tickets, WWE Monday Night RAW tickets, a Discover Saratoga prize pack and more.

All of the toy and monetary donations will be split evenly between the Franklin Community Center in Saratoga Springs, CAPTAIN Community Human Services in Clifton Park, and the Mechanicville Area Community Services Center.

Last year, 3,000 toys and $7,000 in cash were raised for kids in need in Saratoga County. This year’s goal is 3,500 toys and $7,500 in cash.

Toy bin locations are listed below:

40 Oak Classic American Grille

534 Bistro (Saratoga Hilton)

550 Waterfront

Brickyard Tavern & Grill

Beer Wine Pizza

Bentley’s Bar & Restaurant

Blue Thirty-Two

Brasserie Benelux

The Bourbon Room

BurgerFi Saratoga

The Bunker (Clifton Park)

Caroline Street Pub

Cantina Restaurant

Clancy’s Tavern

Complexions Spa

Dark Horse Mercantile

Death Wish Coffee Company

DeCrescente Distributing

Delucia’s Deli & Grocery

Desperate Annie’s

Dizzy Chicken Barbecue

Dock Brown’s

Dozers Bar & Grill

Druthers (Clifton Park)

Druthers (Saratoga)

Duffy’s Tavern

Eagles Club (Saratoga)

Eddie F’s Eatery

Eddy’s Beverages

Embassy Suites By Hilton

Forno Bistro

The Garrison

Harvey’s Restaurant & Bar

Hattie’s Restaurant

Henry Street Taproom

The Hideaway

Holiday Inn (Saratoga)

Horshoe Inn Bar & Grill

Humbuggs

Impressions of Saratoga

Interlaken Garden Club

The Inn at Saratoga

Iron’s Edge

The Local Pub & Teahouse

Longfellows

Lucy’s Bar

The Mill on Round Lake

Minogue’s Beverage Centers (3 Locations)

The Misfit

Nani’s Indian Kitchen

Nanola

Nashville of Saratoga

Pam’s Pub

Panza’s Restaurant

The Parting Glass

PJ’s Bar-B-QSA

Prime at Saratoga National

Publik House Restaurant

Quick Response Restoration

Ravenswood Pub

The Rusty Nail

Sacred Spa + Wellness

Saratoga Automobile Museum

Saratoga Community Federal Credit Union

(Saratoga & Ballston Spa)

Saratoga Motorcycle Center

Saratoga National Bank

Saratoga Springs Heritage Area Visitor

Center

Saratoga Hilton Garden Inn

Scallions Restaurant

Shelter’s of Saratoga

Spa City Tap & Barrel

Sperry’s Restaurant

Tin & Lint

Trick Shot Billiards

Trotters Bar & Grille

Upstate Transit

West Side Sports Bar & Grill

West Ave MOBIL (Saratoga)

Beer Locations

Saratoga County Beverage Centers

Participating Hannaford & Price Chopper

stores

Horseshoe Inn Bar & Grill

BurgerFi (Saratoga)

Clancy’s Tavern