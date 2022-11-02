CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Toys for Toga 10th annual troy drive kicked off in Clifton Park at Druthers Brewing Company on Wednesday. Toys for Toga is one of the area’s largest fundraisers for Toys for Tots.
The fundraiser runs through Dec. 4. The public is asked to donate a new, unwrapped toy at any of the 70 participating businesses. Those who would like to donate but are unable to drop off a toy can make a monetary donation on the Toys for Toga GoFundMe page or through a link on Facebook.
Donors to the GoFundMe will automatically be entered into weekly prize giveaways throughout the month of November. Prizes include UAlbany and Siena basketball tickets, WWE Monday Night RAW tickets, a Discover Saratoga prize pack and more.
All of the toy and monetary donations will be split evenly between the Franklin Community Center in Saratoga Springs, CAPTAIN Community Human Services in Clifton Park, and the Mechanicville Area Community Services Center.
Last year, 3,000 toys and $7,000 in cash were raised for kids in need in Saratoga County. This year’s goal is 3,500 toys and $7,500 in cash.
Toy bin locations are listed below:
40 Oak Classic American Grille
534 Bistro (Saratoga Hilton)
550 Waterfront
Brickyard Tavern & Grill
Beer Wine Pizza
Bentley’s Bar & Restaurant
Blue Thirty-Two
Brasserie Benelux
The Bourbon Room
BurgerFi Saratoga
The Bunker (Clifton Park)
Caroline Street Pub
Cantina Restaurant
Clancy’s Tavern
Complexions Spa
Dark Horse Mercantile
Death Wish Coffee Company
DeCrescente Distributing
Delucia’s Deli & Grocery
Desperate Annie’s
Dizzy Chicken Barbecue
Dock Brown’s
Dozers Bar & Grill
Druthers (Clifton Park)
Druthers (Saratoga)
Duffy’s Tavern
Eagles Club (Saratoga)
Eddie F’s Eatery
Eddy’s Beverages
Embassy Suites By Hilton
Forno Bistro
The Garrison
Harvey’s Restaurant & Bar
Hattie’s Restaurant
Henry Street Taproom
The Hideaway
Holiday Inn (Saratoga)
Horshoe Inn Bar & Grill
Humbuggs
Impressions of Saratoga
Interlaken Garden Club
The Inn at Saratoga
Iron’s Edge
The Local Pub & Teahouse
Longfellows
Lucy’s Bar
The Mill on Round Lake
Minogue’s Beverage Centers (3 Locations)
The Misfit
Nani’s Indian Kitchen
Nanola
Nashville of Saratoga
Pam’s Pub
Panza’s Restaurant
The Parting Glass
PJ’s Bar-B-QSA
Prime at Saratoga National
Publik House Restaurant
Quick Response Restoration
Ravenswood Pub
The Rusty Nail
Sacred Spa + Wellness
Saratoga Automobile Museum
Saratoga Community Federal Credit Union
(Saratoga & Ballston Spa)
Saratoga Motorcycle Center
Saratoga National Bank
Saratoga Springs Heritage Area Visitor
Center
Saratoga Hilton Garden Inn
Scallions Restaurant
Shelter’s of Saratoga
Spa City Tap & Barrel
Sperry’s Restaurant
Tin & Lint
Trick Shot Billiards
Trotters Bar & Grille
Upstate Transit
West Side Sports Bar & Grill
West Ave MOBIL (Saratoga)
Beer Locations
Saratoga County Beverage Centers
Participating Hannaford & Price Chopper
stores
Horseshoe Inn Bar & Grill
BurgerFi (Saratoga)
Clancy’s Tavern